Elon Musk wants to make space travel like air travel. Will he succeed? How long until we can board a rocket ourselves?

Billionaires have a way of shaking things up. Just look at Elon Musk and how his company, SpaceX, became the first private enterprise to put people into orbit.

Musk wants to make space travel like air travel. On top of that, SpaceX also wants to rocket people between cities. "Anywhere in under an hour," is their sales pitch.

Will Musk and SpaceX succeed? How long until we can board a rocket ourselves? And where is it all heading?

Source: Al Jazeera