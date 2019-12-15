What's going on in Kashmir?

Kashmir was in the headlines over the summer after India stripped the region of its autonomy.

In August 2019, the Indian Parliament scrapped Article 370 - which guaranteed Kashmir's semi-autonomy - from the country’s constitution.

Thousands of additional troops moved in, and a communications blackout was imposed before the region was formally divided into two federal territories.

New Delhi says the move was a matter of national security, but Kashmiris say their freedoms have now been completely eroded.

On this episode of Start Here, we break down one of the biggest stories of 2019.

Source: Al Jazeera