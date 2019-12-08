Hong Kong protests

What sparked the protests and the political crisis in Hong Kong?

Hundreds of thousands of people in Hong Kong have continued to protest in the streets since demonstrations began in June 2019.

The protests started as an outcry over an extradition bill and have reawakened Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.

Hong Kong's leaders are demanding big changes to the way the autonomous region is run and some want to stop it fully reuniting with China in 2047.

So how did we get here? This episode of Start Here - with Al Jazeera explains why one extradition bill triggered an unprecedented political crisis.