What is Climate Change?

Climate change is happening now, and even world leaders meeting for climate talks at this year's COP25 know we are not doing enough to stop it.

In fact, we are going backwards. The United Nations says carbon dioxide levels in our atmosphere are going up, and the earth is on track to warm by 3.2 degrees Celsius before the century is over. The consequences of that acceleration are already proving disastrous for communities around the world.

