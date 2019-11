There is a new space race - and this one is a little different from the Cold War version.

Pride, power and money. Those are the rewards up for grabs in the new space race between governments and billionaires.

It seems everyone wants access to the resources beyond our planet. As space forces are developed and technology evolves, we consider what could be at stake.

So, who decides how we divvy up outer space? And could we soon bear witness to a "space war"?

