The Arabian Gulf Cup will see all GCC teams play in Doha despite the blockade against Qatar. But what led to the drift?

All GCC nations will be sending teams to the Arabian Gulf Cup in Doha after Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE initially boycotted the games.

The football tournament is happening despite an ongoing land, sea and air blockade on Qatar, that Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed in June, 2017.

But the rift started long before then. Here is what happened.

Start Here - with Al Jazeera gives you the big picture and breaks down all the important stories.