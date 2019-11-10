It has been three years of political drama ever since the UK voted to leave the EU. But how and why did Brexit start?

It has been three years of political drama ever since the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

But the UK's proposed exit from the EU has been held up by endless political dealing, negotiating, and technicalities. It has cost the jobs of two Conservative Party prime ministers and a third - Boris Johnson - is facing a snap election in December.

After agreeing on a withdrawal agreement with the EU, the UK's government is now on course to deliver Brexit in the new year.

But will the voters who chose to leave, finally get what they wanted? What sent the UK down this path in the first place?

Here is what you need to know to understand the origins of Brexit.