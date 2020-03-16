We follow a team of young women in the Kyrgyz Space Program as they work to launch the country's first satellite.

A group of young women are looking to the stars in Kyrgyzstan.

In the capital Bishkek, a non-profit organisation has put together an all-female group to build and launch the country's first satellite by 2021.

This could help reignite an industry once shuttered; after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Kyrgyzstan gained independence but lost its national space programme.

Nineteen-year-old Alina and others work tirelessly to code, wire, design and build the satellite. They also have to whip up support and raise funds by speaking at events and doing local media gigs.

Kyrgyzstan's Space School follows their journey as they get ready for the launch, documenting the challenges and successes this formidable team encounters.

Source: Al Jazeera