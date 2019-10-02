We retrace the events leading up to and after the Saudi journalist's death, a year after he was murdered in Istanbul.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered his country’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 to pick up official documents for his upcoming marriage.

At the time, he was living in self-exile in the United States where had been granted political asylum.

Political pressures had forced him out of Saudi Arabia and he had begun writing an opinion column for the Washington Post. He was often critical of the Saudi government, commenting on its foreign policy and repression of speech, taking direct aim at Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

After being granted asylum, Khashoggi had begun to build a network between Washington, Istanbul, London and other world capitals.

He was planning to marry and resettle in Turkey with his fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, which was the reason for his visit to the consulate.

He entered just after 1pm as Cengiz waited for him outside. She had skipped her university lecture to accompany him. They had spent breakfast talking about the wedding. Time passed … but Khashoggi never came out.

The evidence of what happened, revealed gradually over the coming days and weeks of investigations and leaks, would shock the world.

"I didn't believe that Jamal had been killed until the official statement was released by Saudi Arabia," says Cengiz.

"Jamal didn't do anything to be killed for. He wasn't accused of anything. There was no case against him. He wasn't guilty of any crime."

Audio recordings, CCTV footage and forensic evidence all point to a nightmare story; Khashoggi was killed by a hit squad and then dismembered, the consulate scrubbed clean and his body disposed of - its whereabouts still unknown. A body double wearing the dead Khashoggi's clothes exited the consulate in what had all the hallmarks of a carefully planned operation.

His death caused an international outcry and put pressure on MBS and the Saudi government as investigators probed for answers.

Al Jazeera revisits the details of the Khashoggi story, from the days leading up to his death to the investigations that followed, retracing events and speaking to officials, security experts, journalists and friends from Khashoggi's own circle.

And as friends closest to Khashoggi discuss his final days, a story of patriotism and commitment to freedom of expression also arises. They describe Khashoggi's deep love for his country and his work to promote democracy in the Arab world - and with it, the legacy of peace and tolerance he left behind.

Source: Al Jazeera