We travel to the island nation of Palau to explore the impact of rising seas and warming waters due to climate change.

The island nation of Palau in the western Pacific ocean is on the frontlines of the climate crisis. The very thing that has long nurtured people there now threatens them and their way of life.

But as coral reefs around the world are turning into bleached coral grave yards, the super corals of Palau could hold the answer to saving the world's coral reefs.

As oceans warm and sea levels rise, we explore efforts to protect the people and the unique biodiversity of Palau, including a unique sub-species of jellyfish.

Al Jazeera's Nick Clark sits down with the President of Palau, Tommy Esang Remengesau Jr, a veteran campaigner on the world stage, who is fighting to draw attention to the plight of the people of the Pacific.



Heidi Zhou-Castro travels to the Alaskan village of Newtok where Alaska Natives are confronting the emotional and financial toll of having to move, as the sea consumes their homes.



And Mereana Hond lays out the vast impacts of just a half degree celsius rise in global temperature.



Al Jazeera's Oliver Varney goes underwater to observe the pioneering work of scientists on Palau's Barrier Reef, hoping to unlock the secret of Palau's super corals and create special strains able to withstand the stresses of a warming planet for use in reefs around the world.



We speak to scientist Ralph Keeling who along with his father Charles measured levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere - what's now known as the Keeling Curve.



Finally, Al Jazeera's Natacha Butler is in The Netherlands where they're using age-old technology to explore the possibility of building homes on the water.

