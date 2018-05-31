Two decades ago, the small Balkan state of Kosovo was fighting to secede from neighbouring Serbia, which was resisting the final break-up of the former Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.
After NATO intervened on the side of Kosovo's majority ethnic Albanian population, the separatists won and a decade later in 2008 declared full independence.
My film about the current state of play in independent Kosovo became a 'whodunit' - a murder mystery that promised to reveal much about the deeper fault lines that run through this troubled state.
Glenn Ellis, filmmaker
This has since been recognised by a majority of nations in the world, but not Serbia, which still claims sovereignty over the state.
Relations between the two have never been easy - and are often openly hostile - amid complex claims of wartime atrocities, territorial rights and ancient inter-ethnic grievances.
Ahead of this year's 10th anniversary of independence, we planned on making a film that looked some the of the stresses and strains in the young country.
But then the mysterious killing of a prominent local politician in the city of Mitrovica gave the story an additional twist. Glenn Ellis and Marko Vesovic went to investigate.
Source: Al Jazeera