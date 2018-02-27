|
| Thousands of Serbs protested against
Kosovo's independence
In February 2008, Kosovo declared independence from Serbia.
It was a moment thousands had been waiting for since 1999 when Serbian security forces were driven out of the province after a NATO bombing campaign aimed at halting the violent repression of ethnic Albanian separatists.
Kosovo then became a UN protectorate. With independence declared, the long road towards nation-building began.
But with a weak economy and fragile political system, what was the future of this new country?
In 2008, Samah El-Shahat went to Pristina to examine the wider implications of the declaration and how the country can survive politically and economically.
This episode of People & Power was first broadcast on Al Jazeera English in February 2008.
Source: Al Jazeera