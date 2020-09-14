'Unprecedented' wildfires rage across western US

Strong winds and high temperatures have fueled nearly 100 fires across multiple states on the US West Coast.

Huge wildfires are burning across the US west coast, with California, Oregon and Washington state the worst hit.

Strong winds and high temperatures are fuelling nearly 100 fires, forcing firefighters in some states to retreat and prompting the evacuation of several towns and cities.

More than 1,000 square kilometres (386 square miles) have burned in the state of California in 24 hours and five towns have already been destroyed in central Oregon, according to the University of California.

The town of Malden in Washington state was almost entirely incinerated.

Authorities are not sure if all of its residents made it out alive.

In San Francisco, smoke and ash in the atmosphere turned the sky to an apocalyptic orange.

California is experiencing the most severe wildfire season in its modern history.

This video was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Hassan Ghani.

Source: Al Jazeera