Tributes pour in for Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman

Tributes have poured in for actor Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 on August 28, after a four-year battle with cancer.

A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power. https://t.co/50nfbvZpAq — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 29, 2020

The Black Panther star was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 but had never spoken about it publicly.

His family said he had filmed many of his recent movies while undergoing "countless surgeries".

Hard to hear about this.

Rest in love, brother.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020

Among those who paid tribute to Boseman was former US President Barack Obama:

Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years. https://t.co/KazXV1e7l7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 29, 2020

Actor Denzel Washington, who found out recently that he had sponsored Boseman to study acting in the UK, said: "He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career. God bless Chadwick Boseman."

One of Boseman's most memorable roles was T'Challa, king of the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda whose superhero alter-ego is the Black Panther.

Black Panther was one of the highest-grossing films of 2018, and the first major superhero movie featuring a mostly Black cast.

During his career, he also played several real-life characters famed for breaking racial barriers, including the film 42, about US baseball player Jackie Robinson who was the first Black athlete in Major League Baseball.

Boseman passed away at his home in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side.

This video was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Katya Bohdan.

Source: Al Jazeera