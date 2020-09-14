Tesla fan can't wait, builds his own Cybertruck

A Bosnian Tesla fan could not wait for Tesla to release its Cybertruck, so he came up with his own version.

Tesla's electric Cybertruck will not be released until late 2021, but that was just too long for one fan in Bosnia.

Igor Krezic owns an IT engineering firm that calls itself Stark Solutions and it took his staff eight months to build this Tesla replica.

Unlike the real Tesla Cybertruck, Krezic's runs on petrol and is powered by the engine of a Ford F-150 Raptor truck.

His company is trying to register the truck for road use but has hit a legal roadblock as its sharp body edges are not allowed on vehicles in Bosnia.

Those without their own engineering firm will have to wait until next year for the Cybertruck, which will be built in Austin, Texas.

This video was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Hassan Ghani.

Source: Al Jazeera