What's at stake in the intra-Afghan talks?

A Taliban delegation has arrived in Doha for the long-delayed intra-Afghan peace talks.

Delegations from the Taliban and the Afghan government are meeting in Doha, Qatar, for intra-Afghan peace talks. But will they bring an end to the 19-year conflict?

Talks between the warring sides were set to begin in March, but have been repeatedly pushed back because of disagreements over a prisoner exchange.

These talks are the outcome of a landmark deal signed between the United States and the Taliban back in February, also in Doha.

It outlined how the Afghan government - which was not a party to the agreement - would release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for 1,000 government prisoners.

This condition was cleared in August 2020, when both sides announced that the final batch of prisoners have been released.

The meeting's main focus is on achieving a permanent ceasefire, the political future of Afghanistan, and social equality.

However, while the intra-Afghan talks might raise the prospects for peace, many Afghans - especially women and girls - know just how much is at stake, and they are worried.

Al Jazeera's Shereena Qazi explains.

