Seven police officers suspended over Daniel Prude's death

Seven police officers in Rochester, New York, involved in the asphyxiation death of Daniel Prude in March are suspended.

Bodycam footage showing 41-year-old unarmed Black man Daniel Prude lying on the ground naked, handcuffed and surrounded by police officers, was released after his family filed a freedom of information request.

His family say that the father of five had been struggling with mental health issues in March when the family called the police for help after he ran into the street and took off his clothes.

Officers who arrived at the scene put a hood over his head and told him to "stop spitting", and his face was pressed into the ground with the hood on.

His voice became muffled and minutes later he was silent.

Daniel Prude died seven days later, on March 30, after he was taken off life support.

A medical examiner concluded that Prude's death was a homicide caused by "complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint".

Seven police officers have been suspended pending an investigation by New York's attorney general.

Local civil rights groups have called for the officers involved to be fired and prosecuted.

Rochester police say internal and criminal investigations are under way.

