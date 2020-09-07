Banksy-funded rescue boat helped after distress call

Hundreds stranded on Banksy-funded refugee rescue boat are transferred to safety.

A Banksy-funded rescue vessel, the Louise Michel, became overloaded with refugees and migrants and was stranded for almost two days while waiting for EU authorities to help.

Banksy, an anonymous British street artist, revealed his involvement in the project in a recent Instagram post in which he accused EU authorities of ignoring distress calls from non-Europeans.

The ship neared a "state of emergency" after taking on more than 200 people and having their calls for assistance ignored.

The boat was eventually helped by the Italian coastguard and Sea-Watch 4, another NGO rescue vessel operated by Sea Watch and Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

