Scenes from Beirut after massive explosion

Lebanon's capital Beirut wakes up the day after a powerful explosion rocked the city.

"I'm currently at the scene of the explosion that took place in Beirut yesterday, about a kilometre away from Beirut's port where the blast took place.

"I'm in the Mar Mikhael neighbourhood, which is sort of a hub of nightlife and restaurants in the city. Today, it's just eviscerated, devastated. I'm walking past broken cars, buildings that have been destroyed. People have died in this neighbourhood.

"It's going to take a long time to put back together. But clean-up efforts are under way. There is a big spirit of solidarity. People walking around with brooms and dustpans trying to help each other out."

In this video, Al Jazeera's Lebanon producer Timour Azhari reports from the scene of the devastating blast in Beirut.

This report was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Seena Khalil.

Source: Al Jazeera