What's behind rising tensions in Eastern Mediterranean?

Tensions are mounting in the eastern Mediterranean between countries vying for vast deposits of natural gas.

The eastern Mediterranean has become one of the most significant sources of natural gas in the world, and everyone in the region wants the biggest piece of the pie.

Whoever gets that piece may determine the future of the region.

In the fourth episode of Project Force, Al Jazeera's Alex Gatopoulos takes a look at rising tensions and potential military action over the fate of unclaimed resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.

This video was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Adam Adada.

Source: Al Jazeera