US National Guard in Kenosha after police shoot Black man

US state of Wisconsin deploys National Guard in response to protests against police shooting a Black man in the back.

The US state of Wisconsin has deployed the National Guard in response to protests and unrest after police in the city of Kenosha shot a Black man multiple times in the back.

The victim, Jacob Blake, is in hospital in a serious condition.

Residents say Blake was breaking up a fight.

"The irony isn't lost on me," said Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin's Lt Governor. "That is, Jacob Blake was actually trying to de-escalate a situation in his community, but the responding officer didn't feel the need to do the same. And now we all know Jacob Blake's name."

His family says his children witnessed the shooting.

Protesters also gathered in Minneapolis, Washington, DC, and at Times Square in New York City.

"We can't let the police continue to do this," said Camilla Spielman, a protester. "It's absolutely devastating. Time after time, shooting somebody in the back at an arm's length for no crime at all. We won't stand for it."

Wisconsin's Department of Justice is investigating the shooting. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

This video was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Hassan Ghani.

Source: Al Jazeera