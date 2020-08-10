Mariam Barghouti on Israel's plan to annex Palestinian lands

#AJOPINION hears from Palestinian writer and researcher @MariamBarghouti about Israel's plan to annex Palestinian lands.

"Palestinians in Gaza, Palestinians in Area C of the West Bank, Palestinians with Israeli citizenship, and those scattered across the globe as refugees, all experience the different facets of the occupation.

"In this sense, annexation would be felt differently by different Palestinian communities. And this is probably what the occupier is relying on - that divide in our experiences, we won't be able to unite in our response."

