Mali's president resigns amid military mutiny

Mali’s president has resigned and dissolved his government following a military mutiny.

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has resigned after being detained in a military coup.

Earlier that day, August 18, army units had staged a mutiny at a military base then surrounded the president's residence, holding him and the prime minister inside.

The West African bloc of nations ECOWAS closed all borders with Mali and called for sanctions while the EU and the African Union denounced the coup.

"I want no blood to be spilled to keep me in power and that's why I would like to thank the Malian people for their warmth," said Keita. "I am telling you now that I am resigning from my position as the president and all my other positions and I announce the dissolution of the assembly and the government."

On the streets of Bamako, crowds frustrated with the government supported the soldiers.

Some ransacked and burned government offices.

Weeks of opposition protests have called for President Keita's departure after disputed parliamentary elections, an economic crisis and a worsening security situation.

This report was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Hassan Ghani.

Source: Al Jazeera