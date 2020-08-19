Lebanon's government resigns after Beirut blast

PM Hassan Diab blamed endemic corruption for a devastating explosion that tore through Beirut on August 4.

Lebanon's government has stepped down as Prime Minister Hassan Diab blamed endemic corruption for a devastating explosion that tore through the capital on August 4.

President Michel Aoun accepted Diab's resignation and asked the government to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new cabinet was formed.

Tensions have been boiling over in the country following the massive explosion at Beirut's port that killed some 200 people, with dozens still missing and at least 6,000 wounded.

The government only came to power in January, replacing a previous administration that was forced out amid mass nationwide protests and a collapse in Lebanon's currency.

Hundreds more were wounded when security forces cracked down on violent anti-establishment protests.

The head of the UN's food agency has warned that Lebanon could run out of bread in two-and-a-half weeks.

