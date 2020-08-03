JerusalemaDanceChallenge goes viral

Social media users say #JerusalemaDanceChallenge is bringing much-needed positivity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Jerusalema" dance challenge is taking social media by storm.

People around the world are sharing videos of themselves dancing to the hit song Jerusalema by South African musician Master KG, featuring the voice of South African songstress Nomcebo.

Master KG told local news that the viral trend started with a candid video clip of friends doing the choreography.

Dancers have also put a twist on it by coming up with their own moves.

Social media users say the challenge is bringing the world some much-needed positivity.

This video was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Seena Khalil.

Source: Al Jazeera