Gaza grape farmers struggle with Israeli blockade, pandemic

Farmers in Gaza say they are struggling to survive between the Israeli blockade and coronavirus.

Despite good rainfall and fertile soil, Gaza's grape farmers are struggling amid the continuing blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt.

"It's a great season in terms of the output of grapes, but not many people are buying them, so we try to bring the prices down," Abdullah Abu Afash, a street vendor, said. "You can also see that not many people are selling grapes this year."

Before the blockade, Gaza exported fruit, vegetables and flowers. Now, exports are rare, and supply exceeds demand.

Israel's three wars on Gaza have devastated the economy and damaged stretches of agricultural land.

Grapes imported from Egypt and the West Bank are often cheaper than those grown locally.

Gaza's authorities have tried to help by banning the import of grapes during the harvest season.

This year, the farmers faced another obstacle. The impact of coronavirus on the economy has made these grapes a luxury few can afford.

"Gazan grapes have a special taste, but I can't buy as much as I used to," Saadi Abu Abed, a shopper, said. "Still, I'm one of the lucky ones. Many people in Gaza are poor, which means they can't afford to buy grapes and opt for more essential purchases instead, like chicken."

This video was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Hassan Ghani.

Source: Al Jazeera