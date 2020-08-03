Displaced Syrians prepare for Eid al-Adha in Idlib camp

Displaced Syrians in a camp in Idlib are preparing for the Muslim holiday, Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice.

Even while facing the current coronavirus pandemic, an ongoing war and a humanitarian crisis, these Syrian families are still trying to make the most of the holiday.

"I met with my neighbours here to prepare Eid al-Adha sweets," Internally displaced Syrian mother, Umm Ghadi, said.

"At the camp, there is no joy for the Eid, but we need to make the children happy. Eid al-Adha in the villages is nicer, everything that we went through here at the camp was difficult, but we need to bring joy to the children to mark the Eid. The sweets that we prepared now are for the children."

Eid observances usually consist of morning prayers at the mosque, the sacrifice of an animal and distribution of part of its meat to those in need, and gatherings with family and friends.

Muslims worldwide will be celebrating differently due to this year's COVID-19 pandemic, but for some internally displaced Syrians, the Eid holiday has not been the same for years since they were forced to flee their homes.

