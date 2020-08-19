COVID-19 is deepening the suffering of the world’s poor

#AJOpinion hears from one of the WHO's Special Envoys for COVID-19 response, Dr David Nabarro.

"The virus is affecting poor people the most. It's having a massive impact on poor nations," says Dr David Nabarro, one of World Health Organization's Special Envoys for COVID-19 response, in this new episode of #AJOpinion.

"Poor people are more likely to get the disease. Poor people seem to be more affected by the disease. Poor people are less easily able to get medical care if they have the disease.

"And poor people are also more likely to be affected and have their lives disrupted by the measures that are put in place to contain outbreaks of the virus. And by this, I include lockdowns, which have a particularly damaging impact on the lives of poor people.

"Women and children in poor households are particularly vulnerable to COVID and its impact."

This episode of #AJOpinion was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Katya Bohdan.

Source: Al Jazeera