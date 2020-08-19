UN condemns 'violent response' of Belarus government to protests

Police in Belarus say more than 6,000 arrested as protests over disputed election results continue.

The UN's human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has condemned the "violent response" of authorities in Belarus to protests across the country.

President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide re-election on August 9 in a vote his opponents say was rigged.

Several nights of demonstrations followed, with police firing rubber bullets, stun grenades and using tear gas on protesters while arresting thousands.

At least two protesters have died.

Volunteers are trying to help locate thousands of detainees.

President Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, has described those arrested as a criminal underclass.

Last week, hundreds of women marched through Minsk to condemn the violence and called for fair elections.

Medical workers also lined the streets in opposition to the violence.

This video was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Hassan Ghani.

Source: Al Jazeera