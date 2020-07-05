Palestinians protest against Israel’s planned annexation

Palestinians demonstrate against Israel's plan to annex a third of the illegally occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley.

Palestinians took to the streets to protest against Israel's declared intention to annex parts of the already illegally occupied West Bank, a move that was said to begin on July 1.

In Gaza City and near the West Bank city of Jericho, Palestinians rallied to call on the international community to stop any Israeli annexation of land under US President Donald Trump's so-called "Middle East plan".

"We are all here united against the annexation of the occupied West Bank, and no one, not one person, male, female, old, young, religious, or anyone will allow this decision,” Ghalya Asalya, a protester, said.

“Israel needs to back down from this decision and we will not give up an inch of this land, nor of Jerusalem. Jerusalem is our capital and with God's help we will pray in it."

