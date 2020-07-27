What's behind Lebanon's economic collapse?

Lebanon has been in the news a lot lately as its economy is in what seems like an endless downward spiral.

Its currency has lost more than 80 percent of its value in 8 months, thousands of businesses have closed, and many more people have lost jobs. Human Rights Watch has warned that millions could face hunger.

So what is behind this spectacular economic collapse?

Al Jazeera's Lebanon producer Timour Azhari explains.

