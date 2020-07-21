Who is Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's associate, was denied bail in a high-profile sex trafficking case. But who is she?

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and daughter of media baron Robert Maxwell, used to attend parties with princes, presidents and celebrities.

Now, she faces up to 35 years in a US prison for allegedly assisting in Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of minors.

Ghislaine Maxwell appeared in Manhattan federal court via video feed last week to plead not guilty regarding her alleged involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities.

She was denied bail and will remain in custody, following lengthy arguments in which prosecutors painted her as a flight risk.

The court also heard testimony from accusers. Prosecutors read a statement from one of them, saying that Maxwell "enjoyed drawing her victims in with perceived caring" and describing her "sociopathic manner".

Maxwell has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Her lawyers have said she "vigorously denies the charges" and is "entitled to the presumption of innocence".

In this real-time analysis, Gabriel Elizondo explains the case against Ghislaine Maxwell.

