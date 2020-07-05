Why did Iran issue an arrest warrant for Donald Trump?

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for US President Trump for ordering the drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani.

Iran has issued an arrest warrant and asked Interpol for help in detaining US President Donald Trump and dozens of others it believes carried out the drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad.

Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday that Trump, along with more than 30 others Iran accuses of involvement in the January 3 attack that killed General Qassem Soleimani, face "murder and terrorism charges", the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

Alqasimehr did not identify anyone else sought other than Trump, but stressed Iran would continue to pursue his prosecution even after his presidency ends.

Interpol, based in Lyon, France, said in a statement its constitution forbade it to undertake "any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character".

"Therefore, if or when any such requests were to be sent to the General Secretariat ... Interpol would not consider requests of this nature."

Al Jazeera Correspondent Dorsa Jabbari explains what is behind Iran’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for the US president.

This video was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed’s Katya Bohdan.

Source: Al Jazeera