Rohingya refugees rescued off Indonesian coast

Dozens of Rohingya refugees are rescued by Indonesian fishermen after their boat sank off the coast of Aceh.

Ninety-four Rohingya refugees were rescued by three Indonesian fishermen after the refugees’ boat sank off the coast of Aceh.

However, the engine of the overloaded fishing boat broke down and police later had to tow the vessel to shore.

Police say the survivors were sent for medical checks while authorities decide what to do next. Villagers nearby donated clothes.

More than a million Rohingya have fled Myanmar following a military crackdown that began in August 2017.

The United Nations has said the crackdown was carried out with “genocidal intent”.

Myanmar denies this and says it was responding to attacks on security posts by Rohingya fighters.

Source: Al Jazeera