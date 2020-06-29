Refugee tents replaced with homes in Syria’s Idlib

Tents are being replaced by new brick houses in Syria's war-torn Idlib, in a bid to give refugees new homes.

More than 120,000 refugees across the country are expected to benefit from the new housing project organised by the Turkish IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation.

The project is also expected to provide people with household necessities.

So far 2,000 families are living in the new houses.

Residents say the brick houses provide them with better living conditions.

Syria’s ongoing war has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises with 5.6 million refugees and 6.6 million people internally displaced, according to aid agencies.

An estimated 13.1 million Syrians currently need humanitarian aid.

This report was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed’s Seena Khalil.

Source: Al Jazeera