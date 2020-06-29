Protests over US police killing of 18-year-old Latino man

Protesters are demanding justice for 18-year-old Andres Guardado who was shot and killed by a police officer in the US.

Protesters are demanding answers and justice for 18-year-old Andres Guardado who was shot and killed on June 18 by a deputy from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The protests were reportedly dispersed with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Guardado’s family said he worked as a security guard for an auto shop close to where he was shot.

Authorities said he was armed and ran away from deputies, but have not explained what prompted the shooting.

Family members, public officials and protesters are demanding the sheriff’s department provide answers.

No footage has been released of the shooting and the officers reportedly were not wearing body cams.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said investigators were still gathering evidence.

Guardado's death comes amid widespread protests against police violence and racial injustice triggered by the May 25 police killing of George Floyd.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday demanded an independent investigation into the shooting by the LA County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department put a security hold on the coroner's case, preventing the release of any information beyond the name and age of the deceased.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, LA Police Chief Michel Moore and District Attorney Jackie Lacey are expected to introduce a new proposal on Wednesday for a countywide task force aimed at investigating fatal law enforcement involved in shootings.

