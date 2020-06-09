Are police targeting journalists in US protests?

Dozens of journalists in the US say they have been targeted by police officers while covering the George Floyd protests.

In a pattern emerging in cities across the United States, journalists say they are being targeted by police while covering protests over police brutality.

Photo-journalist Linda Tirado was permanently blinded in her left eye after being shot in the face with a rubber bullet.

In a separate incident, two journalists from Reuters News Agency were also hit by rubber bullets.

They say an officer aimed directly at them.

Open source investigators Bellingcat say they have identified at least 50 incidents where journalists have been attacked by law enforcement.

On most, the journalists were clearly visible as press.

"We identified ourselves as press and they fired tear gas canisters on us at point blank range," Molly Hennessy-Fiske, an LA Times journalist, said. "I got hit in the leg."

The Committee to Protect Journalists says it's investigating attacks on journalists by police and protesters.

"Targeted attacks on journalists, media crews, and news organizations covering the demonstrations show a complete disregard for their critical role in documenting issues of public interest and are an unacceptable attempt to intimidate them," Carlos Martínez de la Serna from the Committee to Protect Journalists, said.

Source: Al Jazeera