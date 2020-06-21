Malcolm X's daughter's message for #BlackLivesMatter protesters

"Organise with strategy, so that in 50 years from now we do not find ourselves here in the same space as we were 50 years ago when my father was alive," Ilyasah Shabazz tells Al Jazeera in this new episode of #AJOPINION.

A criminal justice professor at John Jay College at City University of New York and a community organiser, Shabazz spoke to us about the Black Lives Matter protests and what she thinks needs to happen to change the status quo.

"One of the reasons that I'm in education is because, I think it's extremely important that our educational curriculum is inclusive and based on historical facts,” she explains.

“It's retraining, re-educating and being conscientious of the words that we use when doing so. If our children knew that Christopher Columbus, for example ... didn't really discover America or if they understood the reason that America is the leader of the free world and all of the accolades that it has is, was because the country was built on the backs of the Indigenous people and people of the African diaspora. It was because of these people that we have the opportunity to call this place in America our home.”

This episode of #AJOPINION was produced by Hebah Abdalla and co-produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed’s Seena Khalil.

Source: Al Jazeera