Syrian builds rooftop farm

A Syrian civil engineer has built a hydroponic farm on his rooftop to save resources and overcome economic hardship.

Abdulrahman al-Masri's farm saves on resources and produces nearly 25 tonnes of fruit and vegetables annually.

He started the project in 2018 with a loan that he is paying off by selling his produce, which generates an income that allows him to continue his education.

"The good thing about the project is that it can work, even in the smallest places that we have not thought to explore," al-Masri explains. "Any roof exposed to the sun can be used in this project."

Hydroponic farming technology uses no soil. Instead, it grows plants in a solution of water and nutrients.

Water is then conserved because it can be reused multiple times, and pesticides are not needed because there are no soil-borne diseases.

It also helps farmers make use of limited spaces, like rooftops.

"Currently, I hope to pay my off loans with the proceedings of this project and use the profits to expand," al-Masri says.

This report was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Linh Nguyen.

Source: Al Jazeera