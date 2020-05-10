10-year-old girl makes 'hug curtain' for grandparents

Meet the 10-year-old girl who has found a way to hug her grandparents without putting their health at risk.

A little girl in the US state of California was desperate to find a way to reunite with her grandparents amid COVID-19 restrictions, so she came up with the idea of a "hug curtain" using a glue gun, a shower curtain, Ziploc bags and plastic plates.

Her mother, Lindsay Okray, shared the touching moment her daughter finally was able to hug her grandparents during the lockdown online.

Taking to Facebook, Okray wrote: "Paige saw a video of someone who made this type of 'blanket' to hug their family. She put together a list and she designed it so she could hug nana and papa.. this girl is so freaking amazing and we were so happy to be able to hug them!"

This report was produced by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Seena Khalil.

Source: Al Jazeera