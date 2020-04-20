Ugandan president makes indoor workout video amid lockdown

Ugandan president jogs and does push-ups in a video he released, encouraging people to exercise at home.

Were you looking for encouragement to exercise at home during the lockdown?

Uganda's 75-year-old President Yoweri Museveni thought ahead and released a home workout video of his own to encourage citizens to stay home during the lockdown in the country.

In the video, Museveni is seen running barefoot around his office and doing push-ups in a grey tracksuit.

"It's good to go outdoors when there is no problem, but when there's a need you can go indoors," Museveni said.

"This is just an office. Because I don't have time, I always do my exercises here or even in my home, in my room."

So far, there are 55 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Uganda, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The country implemented a 14-day lockdown, banned transport and imposed a nighttime curfew.

People are still allowed to move around but only in groups of less than five.

Last month, schools were also closed and public rallies, conferences and communal prayers banned.

The government has also begun food distribution to about 1.5 million people directly affected by coronavirus lockdown measures.

Museveni's video comes after presidential hopeful and musician, Bobi Wine, released a song warning of the dangers of coronavirus.

This report was edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Mostafa Rachwani.

Source: Al Jazeera