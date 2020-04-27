Staying active under COVID-19 lockdown

People across the world are finding creative ways to stay active under the coronavirus lockdown.

Did you need motivation to stay active during lockdown? We have you covered.

This report is a compilation of all the creative ways people have come up with to do sports with gyms closed and workout classes suspended.

You can learn how to play tennis against the wall or ask your dog for help while you are doing sit-ups.

Do you miss going for a swim? Olympic swimmer Yuliya Efimova does not have a pool in her home, but she can show you how to practise "dry swimming" – no excuses.

Meanwhile, a popular fitness trainer in the United Kingdom has started hosting workout sessions for her neighbours on the street where she lives.

This video was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed’s Linh Nguyen.

Source: Al Jazeera