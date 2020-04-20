US police handcuff Black doctor who tests homeless for COVID-19

Dr Armen Henderson, who tests homeless people for coronavirus, was handcuffed as he was loading supplies into his van.

As his wife and children watched from inside their home, a Miami doctor was handcuffed in front of his home while reportedly loading supplies for homeless residents into a van.

Miami police said the officer stopped the doctor for leaving rubbish in his yard. They released a statement saying they do not "condone or accept profiling of any kind" and that the officer thought Henderson was illegally dumping rubbish.

The police ordered an investigation into the incident.

Dr Armen Henderson, however, says he was targeted because of his race.

He has been providing free COVID-19 tests, along with basic necessities, for the homeless in downtown Miami.

The video sparked criticism on social media amid reports of racial profiling during the coronavirus pandemic.

This report was produced and edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Seena Khalil.

Source: Al Jazeera