Coronavirus: Andrea Bocelli’s global ‘Music for Hope’ event

Opera singer Andrea Bocelli performed a message of hope to bring people together during the coronavirus outbreak.

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli took to the stage in a deserted Duomo di Milano cathedral on Easter Sunday, in a bid to inspire hope amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The 61-year-old tenor, who has been blind since the age of 12, sent an Easter message to millions around the world with his "Music for Hope" concert from Milan's historic cathedral.

He performed sacred works such as Bach's "Ave Maria" and "Sancta Maria" by Pietro Mascagni in front of a single microphone for the virtual concert.

The cathedral is currently closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This audience-free concert was live-streamed on Bocelli's YouTube channel and money raised from the performance will help with providing emergency hospital resources, such as protective equipment for medical staff.

Bocelli's native Italy is one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 180,000 cases and more than 23,600 deaths.

Source: Al Jazeera