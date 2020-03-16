'I feel joyous': Women on Weinstein sentencing

'This is what justice looks like.' Women react to the sentencing of former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein last week was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault.

He had been found guilty in last month's trial in New York. Weinstein's lawyers had appealed for lenience, citing his bad health and saying even a minimum sentence of five years could be a “life sentence”.

But prosecutors argued Weinstein should be given the maximum possible sentence, saying his “lifetime of abuse” towards women and “lack of remorse” for his actions justified it.

More than 100 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, sparking a wave of anger that helped fuel the #MeToo movement.

“This is what justice looks like,” said Gloria Allred, the lawyer representing Weinstein’s accusers.

Watch their reaction in this video edited by Al Jazeera Newsfeed's Linh Nguyen.

Source: Al Jazeera News