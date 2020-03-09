Last Ebola patient discharged in DR Congo

The last patient being treated for Ebola in DR Congo has been discharged and there have been no new cases for two weeks.

It was an emotional moment for the medical teams involved and for Masika Semida, as she was presented with paperwork showing a clean bill of health.

Masika is the last Ebola patient in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and has been discharged.

More than 2,200 people have died since the Ebola epidemic hit the DRC in August 2018. There have been no new cases in the past two weeks and UN officials say the outbreak may almost be over.

“This is very good news,” World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. “I remember how the whole world was worried about Ebola, and especially for the thousands of health workers who have sacrificed so much in the fight against Ebola.”

Source: Al Jazeera News