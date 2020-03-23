Coronavirus changes how Muslims worship

Muslims worldwide are adapting their worship as more mosques continue to close over coronavirus fears.

People around the world are avoiding crowded places, cutting back on travel and taking other precautionary measures to avoid catching and spreading the novel coronavirus.

But the global pandemic is also changing the way Muslims around the world worship.

In some countries, mass prayers have been suspended, including Friday prayers.

Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque has been closed as a precaution and Saudi Arabia has suspended prayers at all mosques, including the holy mosques in Mecca and Medina.

Health experts worldwide have advised against mass gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"It has become necessary to suspend mass prayers, including Friday prayers, in mosques and prayer rooms until the risk of a novel coronavirus outbreak is averted," says Turkey's top Muslim leader, Ali Erbas.

This video edited by Al Jazeera NewsFeed's Linh Nguyen shows how Muslims around the world are adjusting the way they worship in this time of coronavirus.

Source: Al Jazeera News