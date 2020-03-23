Coronavirus: How’s life under lockdown?

Lockdowns have prompted people across the world to come up with creative ways to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Some people take out the rubbish dressed as dinosaurs amid a shortage of facemasks, others play music or sing from their balconies to cheer up their neighbours; and zoo or aquarium employees have allowed some animals to have a field day by letting them roam around empty buildings.

Another side effect of countries around the world imposing complete lockdowns is that air pollution levels are now considerably lower.

Wild animals have returned to the much clearer waters of Venice’s canals, usually packed with tourists, after Italy closed the country to foreign tourists and imposed a lockdown.

In this video, Al Jazeera NewsFeed’s Katya Bohdan compiled some of the creative ways people around the world are coping with these unprecedented circumstances.

Source: Al Jazeera News