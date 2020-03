From Mecca to Beijing, the coronavirus outbreak is leaving some of the world's busiest spaces deserted.

Empty public squares, highways and deserted holy sites - aerial images have revealed the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on famous sites and capital cities.

A before and after image shows the impact of the ban at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, after Saudi authorities banned foreign pilgrims to slow the spread of the virus.

Photos of Wuhan in China – the epicentre of the global outbreak – show an empty street, normally busy with traffic.

Source: Al Jazeera News