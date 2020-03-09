Child dies as refugee boat capsizes off Lesbos

Footage appears to show the Greek coastguard harassing a boat of migrants and refugees.

This video appears to show a Greek coastguard vessel crossing the bow of an overcrowded rubber dinghy full of refugees and migrants, who can be heard screaming as the wake hits them.

On the same day, a child was reported to have died after a boat capsized off the coast of Lesbos.

Greek authorities say a Turkish patrol vessel escorted this small boat to the maritime border and have accused Turkey of "becoming a smuggler".

Large numbers of refugees and migrants have been trying to reach the EU from Turkey by sea and land since Turkey opened its borders several days ago.

“It's very difficult. No one's helping us,” says Ahmad Abdullah, a refugee. “No one gave us anything to protect ourselves from the cold. Everyone is taking advantage of us. They take us here and there. People are merciless.”

Source: Al Jazeera News